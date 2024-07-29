Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds restaurant is in the running for a newcomer title at a prestigious national awards taking place this year.

Psycho Sandbar, in Vicar Lane, has been shortlisted for best new restaurant at the British Restaurant Awards 2024.

The awards, set to be bigger and bolder than ever before, have returned for the sixth year to shine a light on some of the restaurants in the country that are changing the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Psycho Sandbar, in Vicar Lane, has been nominated for best new restaurant in Leeds at the British Restaurant Awards 2024. (Photo by Simmy Khande) | Simmy Khande

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s the new surf-shack-themed restaurant, which opened in March 2024 by chef-patron Michael O’Hare that has caught the attention of the prestigious awards, nominated alongside 11 other new restaurants across the country.

Psycho Sandbar serves a fish-heavy a la carte menu, which includes five oyster dishes, a selection of small plates and Kuzu dumplings served with beef, tuna belly or sea urchin.

The new restaurant replaced O’Hare’s fine dining restaurant the Man Behind The Curtain, which served its last customers in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Hare told the Yorkshire Evening Post that it was time for a change as he handed back his Michelin star for his latest pursuit.