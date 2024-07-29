Psycho Sandbar: Leeds restaurant by Michael O'Hare nominated for prestigious title at British Restaurant Awards
Psycho Sandbar, in Vicar Lane, has been shortlisted for best new restaurant at the British Restaurant Awards 2024.
The awards, set to be bigger and bolder than ever before, have returned for the sixth year to shine a light on some of the restaurants in the country that are changing the game.
And it’s the new surf-shack-themed restaurant, which opened in March 2024 by chef-patron Michael O’Hare that has caught the attention of the prestigious awards, nominated alongside 11 other new restaurants across the country.
Psycho Sandbar serves a fish-heavy a la carte menu, which includes five oyster dishes, a selection of small plates and Kuzu dumplings served with beef, tuna belly or sea urchin.
The new restaurant replaced O’Hare’s fine dining restaurant the Man Behind The Curtain, which served its last customers in December.
O’Hare told the Yorkshire Evening Post that it was time for a change as he handed back his Michelin star for his latest pursuit.
Voting for the British Restaurant Awards 2024 is now open via the official website and winners will be announced at the Crown London Hotel on August 28.
