Drighlington restaurant Prashad ranked eighth on the list, which was curated by The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences in London. The average customer rating for the Indian eatery was 4.53 out of five, with the average price per course standing at £10.40.

Topping the list was Six by Nico in Manchester, closely followed by Tendril Kitchen in London and Oak Restaurant in Bath. Prashad was the only Yorkshire restaurant that made it onto the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The findings also unveiled that Google searches for “vegan food near me” have seen a 5,000% increase in 2021, with almost 630,000 people taking part in 2022’s Veganuary campaign. As a result, many restaurants are adapting their menus to accommodate for the shift in eating habits.

Minal Patel, the head chef of Prashad Indian restaurant in Drighlington. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe