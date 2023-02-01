Prashad Drighlington: Leeds Indian restaurant named in top 10 UK gourmet list for tasting menus
New research has reveal ed the UK’s top 10 gourmet-casual tasting menus for vegans – with one Leeds restaurant named in the list.
Drighlington restaurant Prashad ranked eighth on the list, which was curated by The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences in London. The average customer rating for the Indian eatery was 4.53 out of five, with the average price per course standing at £10.40.
Topping the list was Six by Nico in Manchester, closely followed by Tendril Kitchen in London and Oak Restaurant in Bath. Prashad was the only Yorkshire restaurant that made it onto the list.
The findings also unveiled that Google searches for “vegan food near me” have seen a 5,000% increase in 2021, with almost 630,000 people taking part in 2022’s Veganuary campaign. As a result, many restaurants are adapting their menus to accommodate for the shift in eating habits.
Speaking about diner’s eating habits, The Athenaeum’s executive chef, Ian Howard, said: “In the last year we’ve noticed more and more diners, who wouldn’t traditionally call themselves vegetarian or vegan, looking for options where they can dine on healthier alternatives and add more fruit and vegetables to their diet. People are cutting back on red meat and dairy and opting for healthier, locally sourced, seasonal produce such as the beautiful celeriac that we serve as a carpaccio with apple, hazelnut and truffles foraged for us in the UK. We’ve also found a fabulous new plant-based producer who supplies us with a vegan ‘Brie’ so that diners don’t feel like they’re missing out.”