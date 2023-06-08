Popular Leeds food truck appears in list of the top 10 vans serving food across the UK

Falafel Guys, which serves up Middle Eastern cuisine in Briggate, appeared on the list by company Vansdirect. It was put together using figures from Instagram, analysing the social followings of some of the highest rated food vans across the UK. The portable Leeds eatery finished in ninth place.

The listing said: “Another van for falafel lovers, this caravan serves up tasty and generous portions, perfect for a casual bite to eat. Make sure to try the iconic pink and black hummus, guaranteed to make a splash on your Instagram feed.”

More Brits are eating al fresco than ever before, with searches for “food vans near me” increasing by 22% in the last three months alone, while #foodvan has over 7.5m views on TikTok.

The Falafel Guys, in Briggate, is a firm favourite for people in Leeds. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Sam Ward, Managing Director at Vansdirect, said: “There’s no denying that the UK has an amazing food scene and restaurant culture. However, our research shows that food vans are not to be sniffed at when it comes to trying delicious, quality dishes – and not to mention photogenic food too.

"From specialist vegan vans to authentic Middle Eastern food, our research shows the sheer variety of cuisines on offer at the nation’s most popular food vans. Whether you’re planning a staycation to another UK city or exploring your own hometown, it’s well worth searching on social media for the best food vans and street food spots to find casual, convenient, and Instagrammable places to eat.”