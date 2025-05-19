Pizza in the Park: Leeds hottest new outdoor food experience has arrived!
All summer long, park-goers in Leeds can enjoy our pizza menu and loaded garlic bombs without ever leaving the picnic blanket. Whether you’re sunbathing solo or vibing with mates, simply scan the QR code from our ads, flyers, or Instagram and we’ll deliver piping-hot sourdough pizza right to the Queen Victoria Statute at Woodhouse Moor.
Operating Friday 4pm, Saturday and Sunday 12noon-7pm
MENU HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
Hawaiirn-Bru – Irn-Bru ham hock, caramelised pineapple & scotch bonnet pineapple hot sauce.
Beef Birria – Braised beef, nacho cheese, pico de gallo & birria dipping gravy.
Loaded Garlic Bombs – Four varieties all served with hot honey, garlic butter & parmesan snow.
Every pizza is made with Pizza Punks’ signature dough, fermented for 72 hours for maximum flavour and ultra-crisp texture – perfect for summer snacking in the sun.
HOW TO ORDER:
- Scan the QR code from our flyers, Instagram, or ads.
- Track your pizza delivery via your phone.
- Meet your driver at the Statue and and enjoy!
All food will be delivered on our e-bikes “Partnering with Volt was a no-brainer for us. As a British e-bike brand, they share our values of quality and innovation — and they’re helping us deliver pizza in the most sustainable way possible. As we launch Pizza in the Park, it felt right to do it in a way that’s good for our customers, good for the planet, and powered by people on two wheels.”
Follow us: Instagram: @pizzapunksuk | Order now: www.pizzapunks.co.uk/pizzainthepark