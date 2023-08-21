Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Pizza Express Leeds: First look inside Roundhay Street Lane restaurant as it reopens after refurbishment

A Leeds PizzaExpress has reopened following a refurbishment, as it celebrates its 23rd birthday.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 19:25 BST

The two-level pizzeria in Street Lane, Roundhay, now boasts an improved outdoor dining area and new hand-drawn mural wallpaper. There’s new artwork throughout the restaurant, including that created by PizzaExpress’ founder Peter Boizot, and customers can watch the restaurant’s pizzaiolos knead and flare dough in an open kitchen.

The Street Lane pizzeria’s general manager Steve Adkins said he is excited to show off the remodelled restaurant. He added: “I began my career in pizza at this very restaurant, and am proud to have returned earlier this year to lead the Leeds Street Lane team.

"With the restaurant’s updated layout, our team can’t wait to show off our new-look – they love nothing more than serving up perfect pizza to our customers and providing a memorable dining experience.”

We take a look inside the new look PizzaExpress.

The PizzaExpress restaurant in Street Lane, Roundhay, is now open following a refurbishment

The PizzaExpress restaurant in Street Lane, Roundhay, is now open following a refurbishment Photo: @Spotyphoto

The restaurant is open 11.30am-10pm on Sunday-Thursday, and 11.30am-11pm on Friday-Saturday

The restaurant is open 11.30am-10pm on Sunday-Thursday, and 11.30am-11pm on Friday-Saturday Photo: @Spotyphoto

The new wallpaper has been hand-drawn by Charlotte Jade Wallpaper

The new wallpaper has been hand-drawn by Charlotte Jade Wallpaper Photo: @Spotyphoto

Inspired by nature, it features florals and green foliage

Inspired by nature, it features florals and green foliage Photo: @Spotyphoto

