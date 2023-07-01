Pixel Bar, on Great George Street and a stone’s throw from Whistle Punks, is Leeds’ first dedicated gaming bar. Admittedly, I had stepped foot inside the underground neon-lit bar a few times and backed out, feeling a little out of place as a non-gamer. It wasn’t until my friend told me about her repeated great experiences that I decided to give the bar a chance.

We booked a booth for two hours, which I later found to be the perfect amount of time for gaming, drinks and eating, and got to figuring out the controls of our Playstation console immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We started with a few rounds of Mortal Kombat – the first game that caught my eye from the extensive list of games available including solo, multiplayer and even team skill building games. Then, we ordered our first round of drinks.

The Pixel Bar on Great George Street in Leeds. Photo: Gary Longbottom

The sweet tasting jigglypuff, a pretty pink colour, is made with white and coconut rum, cranberry juice and topped with candy floss. It only set us back £10 for two drinks on the happy hour offer.

I also ordered a bubblegum flavoured mocktail for only £3.75 which arrived with a Pokemon card and left a divine waft of bubblegum in the air. The other mocktail I ordered, the sunlight delight pale, a lemon juice-based drink with vanilla, was too bitter for me and made my throat feel itchy.

The food menu looked irresistible and arrived from the venue next door, Almost Famous, and it was equally as good value for money. We continued to try games, eat and drink the evening away until our two hours were up and we moved to the casual seating area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We ordered more cocktails including Yoshi's Long Island iced tea made with blue curacao, lemon juice and Red Bel and a clefairy, similar in look and taste to the jigglypuff, as we took in the venue.

Drinks at Pixel Bar, Great George's Street. Included are jigglypuffs, a bubblegum mocktail and a surprise delight.

The bar is a hit among students in particular and it’s not difficult to see why; it’s an elevated experience of a casual night with friends.

It’s in a prime location, with friendly and experienced staff (who kindly offered us tips and hacks when we were confused with the games), has a wide range of games that are on offer for mere pounds, as well as delicious drinks that are crafted beautifully. It makes for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Factfile

Address: 25 Great George St, Leeds LS1 3AL

Telephone: 07832 609853

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 4pm-1am, Friday, 4pm-3am, Saturday, 12pm-3am, Sunday 12pm-1pm

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10