Peddler Market Leeds: Award-winning market to return to city after success of debut event
Peddler Market Leeds, which is celebrating 10 years of operating in nearby Sheffield, will bring exciting street food, craft drinks, independent makers and quality family entertainment.
It is being held once again at Project House on Armley Road, across two days - on Sunday, May 26, from 12pm to 11pm, and Monday, May 27 from 12pm to 7pm.
The list of street food vendors who will be serving up their culinary delights includes Gryz Pizza, Good Boy Burger, Sabroso Street, Scrumptious Stacks, Yuzu Street Food, Twisted Kitchen and Seitans Kebab.
The weekend will be sound tracked with music from some wonderful, up-and-coming, local artists and bands. Acts confirmed are Fredlin Morency, Kieran Crosby, Dan’s Girlfriend, Lauren Mikki and Kaesu.
Lucy Bailey, event director, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the warm welcome we have received in Leeds and it’s great to see such a strong appetite for this kind of street food market within the city.
“We want the second Peddler Market Leeds event to offer the perfect backdrop to your bank holiday weekend, whether you are looking to sample some incredible food, grab drinks with your friends or bring the whole family - and your furry friends - to enjoy some top quality entertainment. We have something for everyone and we’re really excited to see even more of you at the end of this month.”
More Peddler Market’s in Leeds are planned for July, August, October and December.
