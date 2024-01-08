Pax Inn Wetherby: Enormous 10-patty burger weighing 1.5kg on the menu for new food challenge at pub near Leeds
The humungous meal, that’s made up of 10 juicy patties sandwiched between toasted buns and served with a mountain of chips, could be the most intimidating food challenge in West Yorkshire.
It’s the brainchild of Pax Inn landlord Dane Smith, who came up with the idea when there was spare meat in the kitchen.
Challengers are invited to finish the tower in under 10 minutes and, if successful, they’ll win back the £35 they stumped up for the beefy behemoth.
Burger-lover Dane, 39, who’s been running the country pub since last April, said: “We’ve had one person take it on so far, but he got nowhere near to finishing it. He just couldn’t take any more. I couldn’t eat that much food either.”
It’s all part of a mission to raise the profile of the Pax Inn’s food menu, with high quality ingredients playing a central role. The burger patties, sourced from a local butcher, have been compared to chunkier versions of the classic smash variety, with a good beef to fat ratio.
Meanwhile, the pub has invested in a huge smoker to sizzle new dishes this spring – and there are plans for a second food challenge in the near future, this time involving hot sauce.
Those who dare to take on the enormous 10-patty burger will get to see their face on the prestigious Wall of Fame which, for the meantime, remains blank.