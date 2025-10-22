16 must-visit Leeds restaurants for pasta lovers ahead of World Pasta Day

1 . La Piola Italian, Park Square

La Piola Italian on Park Quare has a 4.9* rating from 446 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The best Italian food I’ve ever had - and I’ve been to Italy as well. The chef was super friendly and saw that we had enjoyed our meal, the front of house were very attentive too. Amazing food.” | Tripadvisor-SJ