Tucked away just round the corner from the main street at Morley Bottoms is Otto Bar – which may look like your bog-standard pub, but on the inside offers so much more.

Morley Bottoms hit the headlines last year, when local residents reacted with anger when they felt the council pedestrianised the popular stretch without discussion. And near the stretch that caused so much controversy is Otto – a pub with a homey feeling downstairs and a tucked-away entrance to an upstairs area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you are looking for a straightforward pint, an ale or a selection of delicious cocktails, Otto really does have you covered on all counts. Otto sells a wide range of beers, ales and cocktails, from Northern Monk, London Black and Kernel to a classic margarita, espresso martini, pornstar martini and a classic old fashioned martini.

I entered Otto on a Thursday night to enjoy a catch up with family.

I entered Otto on a Thursday night to enjoy a catch up with family and was delighted to be met by a warm and welcoming interior. This made for a welcome escape from the bitter cold air of a British January. Coming from Morley train station, Otto is located halfway up the hill, on the way to the main high street and just off to the right of other Morley Bottoms staples such as Prospect, Oscars and The Royal.

Yes, there may be a perfectly good Wetherspoons just up the road but there’s a time and a place for Spoons and its familiarly patterned carpets, reasonably priced drinks and long walks to the bathroom. Sometimes it pays to spend some time in an independent pub making its own mark in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once we had located the perfect place to sit, we were delighted to learn that the bar was offering special deals on cocktails - charging £10 for two of the same, with a similar offer on beers. This was available with a simple flash of the offer as advertised on the bar’s social media pages, with a pornstar martini perfectly hitting the spot for me while my guest opted for a classic espresso martini.

Having just eaten, I wasn’t able to make the most of the offer on this occasion - but was pleasantly surprised to learn that the bar also serves its own made-on-site pizzas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otto sells a wide range of beers, ales and cocktails.

The relaxed, friendly atmosphere is perfect for a quiet couple of drinks and the spot is also very dog-friendly, so man’s best friend is welcome to join in the fun too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Factfile

Address: 3 Brunswick St, Morley, Leeds LS27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday, closed; Saturday, 6pm-11pm; Sunday, 4pm-8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scores

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinks: 8/10

Atmosphere: 7/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service: 7/10