Highlighting the best the city's food and drink scene has to offer, in what has been a turbulent year for hospitality businesses, the awards are the 13th hosted by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Businesses can enter at www.oliverawards.co.uk before entries close at 11pm on Friday February 18.

Here's everything you need to know about the awards:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oliver Awards will be hosted at the Queens Hotel on March 28

How do the Oliver Awards work?

The Oliver Awards were launched in 2008 to tell the world about the flourishing Leeds' dining scene and all it has to offer.

Businesses can enter across a range of categories, telling us why they deserve to win. Entries close on Friday.

Industry experts then have the unenviable task of judging the entries, picking a shortlist of finalists for each category - and the winner.

The judges, clockwise from top left: Chef consultant Stephanie Moon, award-winning blogger Stanley Dru, wine writer Christin Austin and YEP business and lifestyle reporter Abbey Maclure

All the finalists will be invited to a ceremony at Queens Hotel on March 28, where the winners will be announced.

The businesses that come up tops will be eligible for Overall Restaurant of the Year - the ultimate accolade.

What are the categories?

The 16 categories are as follows:

- Best Pub or Brewery

- Sustainability

- Best Local Produce

- Best Cafe/Deli

- Best Brunch

- Best Bar

- Best Speciality

- Best Family Friendly

- Best Use of Outdoor Space - NEW

- Best Customer Service

- Newcomer of the Year

- Best Takeaway Offering - NEW

- Best Fine Dining Experience

- Chef of the Year

- Outstanding Contribution

- Overall Restaurant of the Year (all restaurants awarded at ceremony eligible)

Which businesses can apply?

Any food or drink business with an LS postcode, or within the Leeds City Council district, is eligible to enter.

Can businesses enter into more than one?

Yes - businesses can enter across as many categories as they like.

I'm not a business owner but I know someone who should be nominated for an award. Can I enter them?

While most of the entries must be made by owners, staff or chefs, the Outstanding Contribution award is open to the public.

This category is a chance for us to single out someone special in the food and drink sector for praise - whether they have overcome personal difficulty, helped others during the pandemic or achieved something out of the ordinary.

And we'd love you to encourage your favourite restaurant, bar, pub, cafe or takeaway to enter, by dropping them a message, tagging them on Facebook or letting your server know about the awards while you're enjoying your meal.

Who are the judges?

Chef consultant Stephanie Moon, wine writer Christin Austin and award-winning blogger Stanley Dru will join YEP business and lifestyle reporter Abbey Maclure in reviewing the entries.

You can find out more about them here.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are now open for the Oliver Awards ceremony at Queens Hotel, City Square, on March 28.

Yorkshire treasure and former BBC presenter Harry Gration will host the event, running from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, announcing the winners as drinks are poured for guests.

Tickets can be purchased here.