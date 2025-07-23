On home ground to international success: Wensleydale Creamery recognised with a host of award wins across its cheese range

The Wensleydale Creamery, based in Hawes in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, is celebrating award wins both on home ground at the Great Yorkshire Show, and globally at this year’s prestigious International Cheese and Dairy Awards (ICDA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, Wensleydale Creamery brought home a trio of award wins at the world’s largest cheese and dairy awards, which champions producers working across the industry and showcases more than 4,500 cheeses from across the globe.

Amongst the award wins, Wensleydale Creamery picked up the Gold Award for its flagship product – the iconic creamy and crumbly Yorkshire Wensleydale - in the Wensleydale category, Silver was awarded to Wensleydale Blue which was recognised in the Blue Vein Cheese class, and completing the trio, Kit Calvert Old-Style Wensleydale picked up Bronze in the Territorial Type class, for those cheeses that don’t exhibit traditional body, texture or flavour characteristics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t just on the international stage where Wensleydale Creamery triumphed, scooping four further awards at this year’s Cheese & Dairy Show at the Great Yorkshire Show.

Wensleydale Creamery

Most notably, Wensleydale Creamery took home Gold for its mellow & creamy Wensleydale Blue in the UK Regional Blue Vein cheese category, as well as Gold for its rich and buttery Kit Calvert Old-Style Wensleydale in the Traditional and Modern Regional Cheese shortlist.

Sandra Bell, Senior Brand Manager at Wensleydale Creamery, added: “Both the International Cheese and Dairy Awards and the Great Yorkshire Show are such important moments in our calendar. Awards success always means so much and we’re very proud; it’s testament to the hard work and skill of our teams who craft our cheese using milk from local farms, to create fantastic tasting & high quality cheese for consumers to enjoy.”

For more information on Wensleydale Creamery’s range of products, visit: wensleydale.co.uk