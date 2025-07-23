On home ground to international success: Wensleydale Creamery recognised with a host of award wins across its cheese range
In total, Wensleydale Creamery brought home a trio of award wins at the world’s largest cheese and dairy awards, which champions producers working across the industry and showcases more than 4,500 cheeses from across the globe.
Amongst the award wins, Wensleydale Creamery picked up the Gold Award for its flagship product – the iconic creamy and crumbly Yorkshire Wensleydale - in the Wensleydale category, Silver was awarded to Wensleydale Blue which was recognised in the Blue Vein Cheese class, and completing the trio, Kit Calvert Old-Style Wensleydale picked up Bronze in the Territorial Type class, for those cheeses that don’t exhibit traditional body, texture or flavour characteristics.
It wasn’t just on the international stage where Wensleydale Creamery triumphed, scooping four further awards at this year’s Cheese & Dairy Show at the Great Yorkshire Show.
Most notably, Wensleydale Creamery took home Gold for its mellow & creamy Wensleydale Blue in the UK Regional Blue Vein cheese category, as well as Gold for its rich and buttery Kit Calvert Old-Style Wensleydale in the Traditional and Modern Regional Cheese shortlist.
Sandra Bell, Senior Brand Manager at Wensleydale Creamery, added: “Both the International Cheese and Dairy Awards and the Great Yorkshire Show are such important moments in our calendar. Awards success always means so much and we’re very proud; it’s testament to the hard work and skill of our teams who craft our cheese using milk from local farms, to create fantastic tasting & high quality cheese for consumers to enjoy.”
For more information on Wensleydale Creamery’s range of products, visit: wensleydale.co.uk