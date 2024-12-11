Celebrating Leeds’ outstanding restaurant and hospitality sector, the Oliver Awards 2025 will crown the best businesses in the city across a number of award categories.

There are 17 awards this year, including three exciting new category for 2025: Best Street Food, which will celebrate the best casual spots in the city; Employee of the Year, shining a spotlight on the hospitality legends making every experience memorable; and the People’s Choice Award, which will see the people of Leeds crown their favourite venue.

Entries are open until Sunday February 2, and businesses can enter up to three categories each. A panel of industry experts will then review the hundreds of nominations, whittling them down to a shortlist.

Here are the six judges in this year’s awards -

1 . Chef Jono, Chef Patron - V&V A professional chef for over 16 years, Jono trained in some of the world’s best restaurants including the Michelin-starred Noma in Denmark. He is one of the most creative and talented chefs emerging on the UK culinary scene, and impressed judges Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing on MasterChef: The Professionals. | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Danny Malin, YouTuber & Host - Rate My Takeaway From selling meat and enjoying the odd kebab to becoming a viral sensation, Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin loves nothing more than spending time exploring Yorkshire and eating food for a living. He is also an ambassador for a range of mental health charities. | Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Deb Hindley, Director - Leeds Hotel & Venues Association Deb is the managing director of Bonner & Hindley, an integrated digital marketing and PR agency in Leeds. She is also a Director of LHVA, an organisation supporting members, whilst raising the profile of Leeds to attract tourism. Deb specialises in marketing and PR. | Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Emma Ullmann, General Manager and Head of Marketing - Chef Work Emma Ullmann began her career as a designer in luxury publishing. She later joined Chef Works Europe as marketing manager, combining creative skills with a passion for hospitality. Over the past 15 years, Emma has progressed to become head of marketing and general manager. | Submitted Photo Sales

5 . Jordan Odu, Director & Co-Founder - Pink Gorilla Hairy Lemon Jordan Odu is director and co-founder of Pink Gorilla Hairy Lemon, a Leeds-based PR and events agency. Jordan always has his finger of the pulse of the latest restaurants. A fan of all things delicious, Jordan loves discovering new places to eat and drink. | Submitted Photo Sales

6 . Joseph Keith, Editor - Yorkshire Evening Post Born and raised in the city, Joseph has covered hundreds of stories across topics ranging from transport and crime, to culture and health. He's proud to lead the coverage of the city, and is passionate about sport including clubs Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. | Submitted Photo Sales