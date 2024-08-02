Northern Bloc Leeds: Watch as we go inside giant factory celebrating a decade of ice cream innovation

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 16:30 BST
A huge Leeds factory is celebrating a decade of ice cream innovation - and we were given an exclusive tour inside.

Northern Bloc, which has its impressive 1,200 litre mixing plant on North Street, has been going for 10 years.

The popular brand produces up to 25,000 litres of ice cream a day from its unassuming city centre venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Northern Bloc.placeholder image
Northern Bloc. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Its name refers to the “furnace of ideas” in the north during the industrial revolution.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Dirk Mischendahl, co-founder and director of Northern Bloc said: “We’re doing the same thing we were trying to do from the beginning, which was to make a great product.

“It should not be a second thought, something that is just an accompaniment to a piece of apple pie.”

He added: “We love being in the city centre. We’re experts in what we do, we make ice cream.”

Our exclusive tour of Northern Bloc can be found in the video at the top of this page.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice