A huge Leeds factory is celebrating a decade of ice cream innovation - and we were given an exclusive tour inside.

Northern Bloc, which has its impressive 1,200 litre mixing plant on North Street, has been going for 10 years.

The popular brand produces up to 25,000 litres of ice cream a day from its unassuming city centre venue.

Its name refers to the “furnace of ideas” in the north during the industrial revolution.

Dirk Mischendahl, co-founder and director of Northern Bloc said: “We’re doing the same thing we were trying to do from the beginning, which was to make a great product.

“It should not be a second thought, something that is just an accompaniment to a piece of apple pie.”

He added: “We love being in the city centre. We’re experts in what we do, we make ice cream.”

