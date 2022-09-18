Earlier this week, Sheepscar brewery Nomadic Beers announced they would be closing their doors as a result of cost of living increases.

A statement posted to their social media read: “After two tough years of COVID racking up debts, and the increasing costs of everything from utilities to ingredients, the brewery cannot continue to run.

"[We] are so grateful to everyone who supported us from the beginning. We’re all devastated that Nomadic Beers can’t continue.”

Since the announcement, breweries and beer lovers from across the region have taken to social media to express their sadness.

Horsforth Brewery wrote the following statement on Twitter: “Incredibly sad news from team Nomadic. Been an absolute pleasure working with them, from our very first brew bigger than 1bbl, to canning their beers in lockdown, having them at our festival and more. Shows the importance of supporting your small breweries - both from punters and pubs."

Other Twitter users expressed their concerns for the future of breweries amid the cost of living crisis.

"I’m so sorry to hear this. Sadly you won’t be the last and if the government doesn’t step in soon with some serious support for hospitality,” one wrote.

"This time next year all of us independent businesses in the sector, from pubs and restaurants to their supply chains and support services, will be permanently closed down as none of us have the financial resources to continue with the present level of costs for long.”

Breweries outside of Yorkshire also shared their worries, with London-based brand Mash Paddle Brewery writing: “Awful news from Nomadic Beers. Urgent help - real help - is needed from government right now. And please, please, support your small brewers - or we just won’t have them left. Raising a glass of People Make Me Sad tonight for you all.”

Owned by Katie Marriott, Nomadic Beers was the only brewery in Leeds to be entirely female-owned, with a team of just five people running the brewery.