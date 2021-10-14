Spanish inspired La Bodega will be located in the historic cellar below Iberica

Spanish inspired La Bodega will be located in the historic cellar below Iberica, in East Parade.

Guests will be able to enter the intimate venue from Park Cross Street.

Inside they will sample the culinary delights, authentic wines, and beers spanning the charming and unique regions of Spain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The food will be provided by Iberica, alongside a strong offering of craft Spanish beers, expertly chosen Spanish wines and spirits too.

Offering an extensive drinks list, constantly changing to reflect seasonality, and introducing new bottles, La Bodega will highlight different regions, grapes, and suppliers with the seasons: from Sherry, to Cava, a fresh and fruity Vedejo, to a rich Rioja to suit every taste and price point.

Perfect for a drop in post work drink, what could be more appealing than propping up at the bar with a Gin Mare and tonic or with something expertly chosen by one of the knowledgeable sommeliers to hand, guests can while away a few hours sampling by the glass, bottle or with especially selected flights.

Spanish sourced and local British craft beers will provide a refreshing after-work drink option with friends or learn as you drink with one of La Bodega’s many masterclasses.

Made with drinks in mind, classic tapas include Croquettes with serrano ham, Manchego and traditional Spanish Tortilla.

Head of Bars for Ibérica Restaurants, Nacho Ordiz, said: "Leeds has an energy like my hometown of Oviedo in Asturias, a city back in Spain - from the warm people to the party atmosphere, although, we thought it was missing one key ingredient – a great Spanish wine and tapas bar!

"We hope our selection of Spanish wines, beers and spirits, will have you feeling a world away in the streets of Madrid or Barcelona, whilst feeling right at home too.”

The tapas bars of Spain are famous for their easy drinking options paired with delectable bites to whet the appetite; La Bodega will be offering exactly this.

Address: Park Cross Street, Leeds, LS1 2QH

Capacity: 34 seated and 50 standing