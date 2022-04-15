The latest addition to the Leeds food and drink scene, the Green Room, is set to open in spring.

Located next to the newly renovated Majestic Building and the new Channel 4 HQ, Green Room is a new eatery and rooftop bar.

Arriving just in time for summer, the vegan-friendly, multifunctional £3 million venue will function as a coffee bar and eatery by day, and a bar by night.

Food will be provided by award-winning vegan cafe Grön, popular with customers at their Scandi-inspired Oakwood venue.

The Green Room is the brainchild of Will Habergham and Kirk Allen.

Guests can expect to see moreish classic Grön brunch dishes such as the fully loaded avocado on toast and vegan pancakes with blueberry compote, coconut yogurt, fresh blueberries, mint, biscoff crumb and maple syrup.

For lunch, the bestselling healthy buddha bowls and the signature sweet potato halloumi hash are available.

Coffee connoisseurs will be able to get their caffeine fix courtesy of North Star Coffee Roasters.

When day turns to night expect an array of vegan-friendly dishes on the main menu, including the signature burger with Meatless Farm patty, vegan mozzarella, crispy bacon, and all the trimming, while the hot dawg includes a succulent Meatless Farm sausage in a soft brioche bun, loaded up with cheese, jalapeños, and crispy onions with a side of loaded fries.

Green Room bar will be stocked with craft beers and ales from award-winning local breweries, including Northern Monk, Kirkstall Brewery and Magic Rock.

The rooftop bar will also serve up a selection of cocktails ranging from a Watermelon Mojito and Peach Margarita to a North Star Espresso Martini.

Green Room is opening after two years of planning and preparation by entrepreneurs and co-directors, Will Habergham and Kirk Allen, who have spent the past decade working in clubs, events, and music festivals.

Kirk Allen, said: ‘’After a challenging two years spent planning, prepping, and renovating, we’re really excited to launch our concept in Leeds.

"We believe the people in this city are more than ready to embrace venues that champion a strong focus on sustainability and healthier living, whilst also providing a setting and atmosphere that’s both fresh and unique to the city.

"We can’t wait to welcome our first guests next month.’’

Will Habergham, added: ‘’We’re really proud of Green Room project and are confident that we have the perfect mix of exceptional plant-based food from Grön, as well as an incredible selection of drinks from the likes of North Star, Kirkstall Brewery and Northern Monk.

"The venue itself looks amazing, and is designed to work both in and outdoors, to cater to the often-unpredictable Leeds weather.’

‘’We’re looking forward to summer 2022, when guests can expect some of the best BBQ’s and DJ-centric events the city has ever seen.

"Green Room offers something truly unique, and we hope the people of Yorkshire are ready to embrace our vision.’’

Green Room design blends an eclectic mix of industrial fittings, warm soft furnishings, reclaimed furniture, and lush greenery, creating a laid-back ambience that can move effortlessly from day to night.

The crown jewel of the venue is the rooftop bar, which will play host to summer BBQs and the best local DJ talent providing your summer soundtrack on the state-of-the-art VOID sound system.