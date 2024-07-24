New Leeds food and drink destination announces Yorkshire suppliers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

White Cloth Hall, the new all-day food and drink hall for Leeds, has announced the first of its local suppliers, celebrating the best of local Yorkshire produce.

Located on Crown Street, behind the Corn Exchange in Leeds city centre, White Cloth Hall will bring together a collection of the region’s most interesting food brands, experienced hospitality staff and talented chefs, all working with produce from the best quality local suppliers. White Cloth Hall plans to open in August this year.

The first suppliers of White Cloth Hall have been confirmed, and include Sykes House Farm, Kirkstall Brewery, Field & Fawcett wine merchants, and Echelon Coffee Roasters.

Wetherby-based Sykes House Farm will be one of the venue’s key meat suppliers. The third generation, family-run business is one of Yorkshire’s leading butchers and proudly champion quality and provenance. With their deep understanding of the supply chain, Sykes House Farm are committed to quality through sourcing the very best ethically cared for meat, while ensuring that farmers receive a fair price.

The award-winning Kirkstall Brewery will be one of the venue’s beer suppliers, supplying both cask (real ale) and keg brews. As one of the region's largest independent craft breweries and with its renowned commitment to quality and innovation, Kirkstall Brewery is a great fit for White Cloth Hall. This year has seen Kirkstall Brewery acquire the iconic Tetley HQ on Leeds’ South Bank, and add the North Brewing Company beers to its stable.

York-based family-owned wine merchants Field & Fawcett have built a reputation as one of the leading wine suppliers in the North. Peter and Cathryn Fawcett are passionate about wine, food and excellent customer service, and have built a business on these key elements.

Peter has a reputation as one of the leading wine experts in the North of England, and he thrives on sourcing new wines. They were named Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year at the 2023 Drinks Retailing Awards, making them a perfect match for White Cloth Hall.

Coffee will be provided by specialty roaster, Echelon Coffee Roasters. An artisanal, independent business based in Meanwood, Echelon sources its beans with real care, ensuring not only the quality of the coffee, but also upholding the highest ethical standards, right down to its relationships with its partner smallholders and farmers. Echelon’s specially-chosen White Cloth Hall coffee will be sourced exclusively from Brazil.

Ed Mason, Co-owner and founder of White Cloth Hall, and Managing Director of Whitelock’s Ale House, commented: “White Cloth Hall will be a celebration of some of the best quality food and drink available in the region, and so finding the right suppliers is absolutely essential.

“Brilliant local producers like Kirkstall Brewery, Sykes House Farm, Field & Fawcett and Echelon Coffee fit the bill perfectly. Like us, they care deeply about provenance and doing things the right way - from the relationships they have in the supply chain to ensuring the final product is as good as it can possibly be. Our wonderful local suppliers are going to be absolutely crucial in delivering memorable and tasty experiences for our customers.”

White Cloth Hall is a major new venture from the team behind Leeds' oldest pub, Whitelock’s Ale House, including Whitelock’s owner Ed Mason and major investor Jonathan Morgan, who are set to open the food and drink hall this summer.