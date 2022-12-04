Situated a short walk from the city’s train station and main transportation hub, Nawaab is a welcoming and authentic Indian restaurant with a rich history in Leeds. Offering an array of specialist Indian dishes, as well as a full complement of classics, Nawaab can cater to all tastes and is suitable for all ages.

A four-time recipient of Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence, Nawaab boast award-winning chefs and cuisine at an affordable price.

On my visit to the city centre restaurant, my guest and I sampled two dishes: Chicken Nihari – one of Nawaab’s main course specialties – and the Garlic Chilli Chicken, with a portion of pilau rice and Peshwari naan to share. Portion sizes were generous, in particular the sundries and side dishes, while the accompanying naan was light and freshly made.

Staff were extremely attentive and quick to fulfil requests on what was a relatively busy Monday evening, with a number of larger tables to service. Dietary requirements were queried unprompted before orders were taken and subsequently adhered to, while servers were happy to stop and chat, recommend dishes and even crack a joke or two, which made for a more enjoyable, and comfortable, dining experience.

Nawaab’s decor is more modern than a traditional curry house, which may not be to everybody’s tastes but on the whole, there was little to fault, especially in terms of the food and the atmosphere. Due to its proximity to Leeds city station, Nawaab is a suitable venue to eat at before catching a train, without the fear of being made late due to city centre traffic or too long of a walk.

Bookings can be made over the phone or on the website, which I found simple and straightforward to use, whilst showcasing an variety of dishes and an accurate representation of where I would be dining. Nawaab also offer a takeaway option if eating in isn’t your thing, as well as the chance to book functions and events for larger parties.

Address: 27 Wellington St, Leeds LS1 4WG

Telephone: 0113 244 2979

Opening hours: (Mon-Thurs, 5pm-11pm; Fri-Sat, 5pm-12am)

Scores

Food: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10