National Burger Day: Moving Mountains creates Fish and Chips Burger and Full English Breakfast Burger

Fish and Chips Burger and the Full English Breakfast Burger

To celebrate National Burger Day (Thursday 25th August), Moving Mountains have created two brand new serves to mimic British classics: the Fish and Chips Burger and the Full English Breakfast Burger.

They will be asking fans to vote for their favourite in the Battle of the British Classics, over on their Instagram channel: @movingmountainsfoods, and the winning dish will be served at one of the brand’s well-known hospitality partners for a limited time!

Moving Mountains Fish & Chips Burger:

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

2 Moving Mountains No Fish Fillets

2 Bread Buns

Lots of chips! (extra points if homemade!)

Mushy Peas

Vegan Tartare Sauce

Vinegar

Method:

First, cook your Moving Mountains Fish Fillets and chips following the on-pack instructions. Make sure your fish and chips are golden brown and nice and crisp.

When your fish and chips are nearly ready, heat up your mushy peas and prepare your tartare sauce. Top tip! If you can’t find vegan tartare sauce in your local shop, try to make your own using vegan mayonnaise, capers, gherkins, lemon juice, parsley and some salt and pepper.

Once all your elements are prepared, it is time to stack your Moving Mountains Fish & Chips burger. Begin with the bottom bread bun and add an ample stack of chips, and don’t forget to add your vinegar.

Next, stack your Moving Mountains Fish Fillet on top. Then add a large spoonful of mushy peas on top of your fillet.

Finally, add a generous helping of tartare sauce and your top burger bun to complete the ultimate Moving Mountains Fish & Chips burger.

Moving Mountains Full English Burger

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

2 Moving Mountains Sausage Burgers

4 Moving Mountains Sausages

2 Large brioche bread buns

Hash Browns

Tomatoes

Mushrooms

Baked Beans

Method:

First, put your hashbrowns in the oven following on-pack instructions.

Next begin to prepare your tomatoes and your mushrooms.

Half your tomatoes and then season them generously (we recommend salt, pepper, garlic salt and paprika) then add the ingredients to an oiled pan on high heat and cook them until they are hot and lightly blistered.

Slice your mushrooms into thick slices and add them to an oiled saucepan. Season the mushrooms with salt, pepper, fresh garlic, and chopped parsley. Then cook them until the mushrooms soften, then continue until they reach your desired consistency.

When you are ready, cook your Moving Mountains Sausage Burgers and Sausages following the on-pack instructions. While the Moving Mountains products cook, heat up your baked beans and get your Hash Browns out of the oven.

Assemble your Full English Burger. Begin with the bottom bread bun, then you can add the hashbrowns. Next add the Moving Mountains Sausage Burger, some mushrooms, and tomatoes.