MyMakan, a restaurant group based in Saudi Arabia, is expanding into the UK and will open a new site in Horsforth on Friday February 3. Located in Town Street, MyMakan is taking over the former Kuala Lumpur Restaurant, which closed suddenly at the end of last year.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier this month, Kuala Lumpur owners Bart and Herman, described the closure as a decision made with a ‘heavy heart’ but that they were left with little choice, due to the rising pressures of the cost of living crisis. Kuala Lumpur’s Headingley cafe remains, open with Bart and Herman describing their time in Horsforth as a ‘pleasure’.

The Horsforth restaurant was saved from falling into liquidation after being taken over by Matthew Wilcox, heading up the MyMakan UK expansion, and his business partners in Saudi Arabia. MyMakan, which translates to ‘a place to eat’, will serve 100% halal food with more than 40 Malaysian dishes to choose from.

There will be more than 40 Malaysian dishes to choose form at MyMakan, opening in Horsforth next week

Matthew said: “MyMakan has been in operation for four years and has two restaurants in the middle east, as well as one new restaurant starting in Norwich serving modern authentic Malaysian dishes. We are so excited to bring modern Malay cuisine to Leeds, as we plan to expand in the north of the UK to other cities.”