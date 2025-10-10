From tasty street food grabbed on a lunch break to a tasting menu experience that you’ve looked forward to for weeks, there’s something for every occasion in the city.
Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by location to help foodies discover new favourites - and make your decision easier. This includes top ten most booked lists for counties across the UK.
In West Yorkshire, nine of the 10 most popular restaurants this month are in Leeds. Here are the certified customer favourites, and what diners had to say about their experience.
1. The Cut and Craft
Housed in the Victoria Quarter, The Cut and Craft tops the list of West Yorkshire's most booked restaurants and has an average rating of 4.6/5 stars . One diner said: "Tasty and beautifully cooked food. Exquisite environment." | Tony Johnson
2. The Ivy Asia
The second most-booked restaurant is Thy Ivy Asia, also in the Victoria Quarter, which has an average rating of 4.7/5 stars. One reviewer said: "The lunch menu was great value for money and thoroughly enjoyable. Every single dish brought to the table hit the high notes." | Simon Hulme
3. The Ivy
Just next door, The Ivy is consistently one of Leeds' most-booked restaurants on OpenTable, with an average rating of 4.7/5 stars. One customer said: "Very comprehensive menu and amazing food. Service was exceptional." Photo: Tony Johnson
4. La Fiesta
A new entry to the list, La Fiesta is an all-you-can-eat Mediterranean tapas restaurant which opened in the Merrion Centre last month - and has an average of 4.2/5 stars. One reviewer said: "Absolutely gorgeous food, service with a smile, relaxing ambience, and great location." Pictured is director/owner Masud Rana. | James Hardisty
5. Bill's Restaurant & Bar
British chain Bill's, in Albion Place, has an average rating of 4.4/5 stars. One customer said: "Lovely place. Great service, decor is lovely and a lovely ambience. Food is lovely too." | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
6. The Empire Cafe
The Empire Cafe on Fish Street, which is named in the Good Food Guide as one of the top 100 local restaurants in the country, has an average rating of 4.8/5 stars. One customer said: "The service was prompt and friendly, the food and drinks were absolutely delicious and the place was bustling." Pictured is chef patron Sam Pullan. | National World