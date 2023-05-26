The alley-bar is known for its music – it has an illuminated sign right above the bar that says ‘music for the people’ – but the food and what feels like an endless cocktail menu have been equally praised in customer reviews.

After the neon sign outside had caught my eye, I decided to pay MOJO a visit. The venue itself is small, like most places are on this street, but it’s packed with character - the walls are plastered with artwork and photographs of famous celebrities.

There’s an intimate atmosphere, from the smaller size of the venue to the dim light which darkens certain corners of the bar, and it’s comfortable. MOJO takes inspiration from New York and the bar does have the vibe of a Big Apple bar, which became more apparent to me as people poured in an hour or two later.

MOJO, Merrion Street. Pictured on the right is a margarita and a tornado.

MOJO serves the classics – from amaretto sours to espresso martinis – but it also serves ragtime whiskeys, flaming cocktails, cream-based and fruity drinks with prosecco, shots, wine and beer. The non-alcoholic menu was just as broad.

We ordered a margarita and a espresso cantini, made with Lyres White Cane, espresso and Lyres Amaretti. The bartender apologised for the espresso cantini not being up to the bar’s usual standards.

Had he not mentioned it, I wouldn’t have noticed and sipping on it, I didn’t mind at all – the drink was just what I needed to pick me up after a long day. The bar promises to “deliver good times” and when the bill arrived, I saw the bartender had kindly taken off the £6.60 the espresso cantini would have cost without even mentioning it.

My friend ordered another margarita during our second round of drinks for £9.10, naming it the best he’s ever had – it was made with real lime and wasn’t at all artificial. I tried the tornado, a flashy drink that needed to be set on fire, made with Lyres Spiced Cane, passion fruit, and fiyah crush. Topped with cinnamon, the drink was simply heaven in a glass.

The bar thrives on a weekend, where party-goers and music-lovers unite for a night of fun and good drinks. But even on a weekday, seeing groups of friends and couples catching up, and a few girls getting a groove on, it’s evident that MOJO is truly a treasure in the city.

Factfile

Address: 18 Merrion Street, Leeds, LS1 6PQ

Telephone: 0113 360 4810

Opening hours: Sunday – Thursday, from 4pm to - 4am, Friday, from 4pm - 5am, Saturday, from 12pm - 5am

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10