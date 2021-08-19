Eight operators on the street have joined forces, along with neighbour, the Grand Arcade, to host the first bank holiday celebration since lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Street party visitors will be able to wander in and out of the bars along the street and the outdoor seating area will also be opened up.

People can sample incredible cocktails from Manahatta and Liv bar; get their chicken fix from Yard&Coop; dancw to incredible music at award-winning MOJO; spice things up with authentic street food from Zaap Thai; sling some bourbon and beer at Mean Eyed Cat; slam tequilas at Verve and compete with mates in ball games at Roxy Ball Room.

Merrion Street Festival is set to return this August Bank Holiday with a mega street party.

As the party spills over into the Grand Arcade, visitors can hang out and listen to open mic at Santiago rock bar; sip on a wide selection of gins at the illustrious Tailors Speakeasy; watch traditional Latino dancing at Casa Columbiana; listen to live jazz at the hidden gem that is the Domino Club; and grab a bite to eat, washed down with a tasty tipple at Leeds’ first wellbeing bar, Better Days.

Guests can also expect music from local DJs, top class entertainment and incredible food and drinks in one of the city’s largest outdoor drinking areas.

CEO of Roxy Leisure, Matthew Jones, says: “This is the first time in two years that the bars on Merrion Street have been able to open over the August bank holiday so we all decided to come together to make this one really stand out.

"Each bar is running their own promos and activities throughout the day and we’ve opened up the barriers so visitors can flow freely from bar to bar, experiencing everything they have to offer, whilst still remaining safe.

It’s going to be a real celebration of the staff who have worked hard to bring the street festival to life, as well as a “thank you” to loyal guests who have stood by us and are helping us get back to where we were pre-pandemic.

"Leeds truly is one of the best cities in England and, whilst we can’t control the weather, we can guarantee everyone will have a great time this bank holiday.”

MD of MOJO, Martin Greenhow added: "We’re all looking forward to this event and have each put our hearts and souls into making it truly special for our much-loved guests.

"It’s about time everyone had a bit of summer fun and this will be the ideal way to celebrate the incredible social scene our great city has to offer.

"The pandemic has really taught us that we’re better together so we want to show the people of Leeds the best time so they can forget about the last year and look to the future.

"It’s going to be incredible!”