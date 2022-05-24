The new vendors include Luigi Street Food, Good Boy Burger, Mans Market, Sri Non Thai and SHOUK!, which will be trading from Wednesday for nine weeks.

The five new arrivals will take residency in a converted VW Camper Van, a Citroen H van, a horse trailer, shipping container, and a J7 van, which were installed at Trinity Kitchen earlier this year.

Back by popular demand is Luigi Street Food, setting up in the Citroen H van, serving deep-fried, folded calzone-style pizzas with a range of different fillings, as well as their delectable cheese and tomato fried risotto balls.

Sri Non Thai and Good Boy Burger are among the new vendors at Trinity Kitchen

The converted shipping container will be occupied by Good Boy Burger, cooking up Po’Boys, ‘Smash Burgers’, fried chicken and everything in between.

A new contender has arrived as the well-known Leeds eatery Mans Market moves into the original J7 street food van – selling fluffy, steamed bao buns with a selection of different fillings to choose from, as well as a variety of Chinese-style loaded fries.

Guests can also enjoy authentic Thai cuisine with a visit to Sri Non Thai, serving up Thai curries from the VW Camper Van, with a selection of traditional starters and sides such as crispy chicken with sweet chili sauce and Singapore noodles.

The five new arrivals will take residency in Trinity Kitchen's bespoke vans

Finally, taking over the converted horse trailer will be SHOUK! – offering delicious and fresh Middle Eastern dishes, as well as a wide range of vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Josie Towning, food and beverage manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting a brand new set of street food vendors, all arriving with a variety of different offerings that we are sure our guests will enjoy.

“We are incredibly pleased with the new vans as they continue to offer independent street food traders a new platform to showcase their talents and abilities, without the need for their own set-up.”