Meet the Leeds chip shop recognised for its 'high standards of quality and hygiene'

Ritz Fisheries on Lower Wortley Road in Leeds has proven that it consistently serves some of the UK’s finest fish and chips after being recognised with an industry accolade.

It has achieved a prestigious Quality Accreditation which is served up by National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and chip shops.

The scheme is a way of rewarding and promoting shops that provide good quality products and high standards of hygiene, as well as friers who show a high level of competence and are COVID compliant.

The team at Ritz Fisheries.

To qualify, each shop must go through a virtual inspection by an NFFF Approved Assessor who assesses the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and most importantly the quality of the cooked product.

Christopher Young of Ritz Fisheries said the shop was delighted to gain a place in the scheme.

"To be recognized as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for the continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation," he said. "I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old.

Ritz Fisheries pictured in May 1933. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

"All businesses have found the coronavirus pandemic extremely difficult and the support and encouragement they have offered has been great. It has motivated us to maintain our high standards which have been recognised with this accreditation.”

NFFF president Andrew Crook said the Quality Accreditation scheme was extremely comprehensive.

"Food safety is a key area that we examine together with other key aspects of the business including the preparation and cooking equipment, to the management of paperwork and

the traceability of fish. 'Ritz Fisheries' clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from. Achieving the NFFF Quality Accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”

The NFFF's Quality Accreditation scheme is sponsored by Sarsons Vinegar.

Bryan Carroll, Sarson’s sales and marketing director, said: “Obtaining the Quality Accreditation award is a coveted achievement. Congratulations to Ritz Fisheries for joining an elite selection of fish and chip shops who have proven their commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality.