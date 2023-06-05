While the two are largely recognisable for their longevity at the store – having worked there for a combined 38 years – they’re also renowned for bringing some colour to the high street with their bubbly personalities and knack for wearing fancy dress.

We popped into the store on Monday (June 5) as manager Tracy Monsarrat and supervisor Liz McCormack marked National Sausage Roll day by dressing up as a sausage roll and bottle of tomato ketchup respectively.

Liz, who has worked at the store for 13 years, was particularly keen to emphasise how much she enjoyed encouraging dress up to promote good causes.

Liz McCormack and Tracy Monsarrat at the Greggs store on Town Street in Armley

On the day we visited they were asking those coming in to get their pastry fix to donate 25p towards the breakfast clubs run by Greggs, which help provide meals for children across the UK.

Liz said: “Everyone’s been really supportive and enjoying the dressing up.”

Liz has also previously brought in donut costumes and Christmas costumes to bring smiles to peoples’ faces.

“I love my job”, she said. “Absolutely love it.

Liz McCormack and Tracy Monsarrat were dressing up to mark National Sausage Roll Day

"I love the family we have here and it’s just a fantastic place to work. We get a lot of regulars and they all love the dressing up.”

While Tracy is also prone to getting into the spirit, the suggestion that she run up and down Town Street as a sausage roll wasn’t met with too much enthusiasm.