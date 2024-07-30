Meet the 10 restaurants shortlisted for best in Leeds at the British Restaurant Awards 2024 including HOME

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 30th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

The nominations for the sixth annual British Restaurant Awards have been announced.

In a celebration that promises to be bigger and bolder, the British Restaurant Awards have returned to shine a light on some of the restaurants in the country that are changing the game.

Ten of the city’s finest restaurants, serving everything from Indian to Italian food, are in the running for best restaurant in Leeds.

Voting is underway and will be open until August 26 while winners will be announced at the Crown London Hotel, on August 28.

Here is every restaurant in the running for best restaurant in Leeds at the British Restaurant Awards 2024, sponsored by Eira Water.

Tharavadu, in Mill Hill, is a multi-award winning South Indian restaurant. It is now in the running for best restaurant in Leeds at the British Restaurant Awards 2024.

1. Tharavadu

Tharavadu, in Mill Hill, is a multi-award winning South Indian restaurant. It is now in the running for best restaurant in Leeds at the British Restaurant Awards 2024. | Tony Johnson/National WorldPhoto: Tony Johnson/National World

Michelin-recommended restaurant Dastaan is located on Otley Road and has also scooped a number of awards since its arrival in Leeds in summer 2022. It is also in the running for best restaurant in Leeds this year.

2. Dastaan

Michelin-recommended restaurant Dastaan is located on Otley Road and has also scooped a number of awards since its arrival in Leeds in summer 2022. It is also in the running for best restaurant in Leeds this year. | Geha Pandey/National World Photo: Geha Pandey

The Oxford Place in the city centre is a multi award-winning restaurant in Leeds. With a menu that is 100% gluten free, it scooped a Free From Eating Out Award in 2018. It is now in the running for best restaurant in Leeds at the British Restaurant Awards 2024.

3. The Oxford Place

The Oxford Place in the city centre is a multi award-winning restaurant in Leeds. With a menu that is 100% gluten free, it scooped a Free From Eating Out Award in 2018. It is now in the running for best restaurant in Leeds at the British Restaurant Awards 2024. | Tony Johnson/National World Photo: Tony Johnson

Located in Merrion Way, Blue Sakura is one of Leeds' finest restaurants for sushi and pan-Asian dishes. It is now in the running best restaurant in Leeds.

4. Blue Sakura

Located in Merrion Way, Blue Sakura is one of Leeds' finest restaurants for sushi and pan-Asian dishes. It is now in the running best restaurant in Leeds. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Home, in Brewery Place, is headed up by Liz Cottam. The restaurant, which is due to close in September, is in the running for best restaurant in Leeds at the British Restaurant Awards 2024.

5. HOME

Home, in Brewery Place, is headed up by Liz Cottam. The restaurant, which is due to close in September, is in the running for best restaurant in Leeds at the British Restaurant Awards 2024. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme

Ox Club, in the Headrow, is also in the running for best restaurant in Leeds at this years British Restaurant Awards 2024. Earlier this year, it was nominated for the best cafe in the prestigious Muddy Awards.

6. Ox Club

Ox Club, in the Headrow, is also in the running for best restaurant in Leeds at this years British Restaurant Awards 2024. Earlier this year, it was nominated for the best cafe in the prestigious Muddy Awards. | James Hardisty/National World Photo: James Hardisty

