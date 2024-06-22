Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The chef behind a Michelin Guide restaurant has shared how opening the business in Leeds has been the “highlight” of his career.

Sandy Jarvis opened neighbourhood bistro Bavette in Horsforth with his husband Clement Cousin in February this year.

And within just a few months, the French restaurant was named in the Michelin Guide 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandy, who picked up cooking while studying chemistry at a Manchester university, said the support and love people of Horsforth have shown the restaurant has been “absolutely incredible”.

Sandy Jarvis said working with his husband Clement Cousin at their own restaurant Bavette, in Horsforth, was a "highlight". Photo: James Hardisty | James Hardisty

The 39-year-old said: “Not even from the opening night, before opening night, when we announced that we're opening, people wanted to come support.

“We've got loads and loads of local people who've come and lots of those people have come back, two, three, four, times and more than that.

“We feel very, very loved by the community. Opening something that literally says ‘neighbourhood bistro’ above the door was something that was really important to convey to people, but we almost put it there as much for ourselves, so that we would never forget it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally from Wetherby, Sandy went to culinary school in London to learn the craft after graduation.

Sandy Jarvis, the chef behind Michelin Guide restaurant Bavette, in Horsforth, Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty | James Hardisty

He then took up roles as a chef in French restaurant and later worked his way up from chef de partie to head chef at a restaurant in Covent Garden. It was also where Sandy met Clement.

The chef recalls being approached by two businessmen - now friends - for the opportunity to open a few pubs in London. Before long, Sandy was the managing director of The Culpeper Family Hospitality Group and operated four pubs in the capital.

While the city of London had its charms, Sandy and Clement were looking for the opportunity to open something together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandy explained: “I loved living and working in London. It’s a really, really exciting place to be, generally, the food scene is incredible, one of the best cities in the world for food.

“To be a part of that fantasy, it's really exciting but very intense, really hard work and just consistent wrestling.

“What I've really enjoyed about coming up here is just the time difference. You have more time. People have more time for you.

“Clement and I wanted to open somewhere that we would always be there when it was open. We wanted to be the people running it, but we didn't want to have to work, lunch and dinner, seven days a week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple moved to Leeds last year and found the “perfect site” in Horsforth - and running the business with his husband has been the “highlight” of his successful cheffing career.

Pictured are Sandy Jarvis, left, and Clement Cousin, right. Photo: Oliver Lawson | Oliver Lawson

He said: “This is definitely the highlight. Coming up here and opening a business with my husband, doing it together, has been incredible to be able to share that has definitely been the best part.

“We've been really touched by how supportive the locals have been, but also the independent restaurant scene in Leeds has been amazing and is very supportive to each other.

“It's not huge in terms of the number of places, but there are a really good amount of really good restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that's something very special about Leeds, and I hope that we can get a bit better at shouting about ourselves and letting the country know that it is a really amazing city with a fantastic, sweet scene just getting better and better.”

Bavette opened as a traditional French restaurant with a few British, Spanish and Italian dishes but the menu has continued to evolve with the seasons.

And with more seasons to come, Sandy is excited to see what other milestones the business reaches.

But at the moment, the priority is making sure his customers have the best experience at the restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad