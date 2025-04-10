The MEATER SE wireless meat probe | MEATER

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I’ve used a Meater for nearly five years – here’s why this new cheaper version is perfect for anyone starting out with BBQ, smoking, or roast dinners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I bought my original Meater thermometer almost five years ago, back when I was just starting out on my BBQ and smoking journey. I didn’t know it then, but that little stainless steel probe would become one of the most important tools in my kitchen.

Fast forward to now, and Meater has launched a new budget version: the Meater SE, priced at £79 and available exclusively via Amazon. It’s exactly the same core product as the original – a fully wireless, app-connected meat probe that monitors both internal and ambient temperatures – but instead of the premium bamboo charger, this one comes with a lightweight black plastic base.

Honestly, that’s the only real difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a novice pitmaster, especially if you’re using a basic charcoal-powered setup, achieving and maintaining the right temperature over a number of hours is quite a daunting prospect. To make matters worse, constantly opening and shutting the lid to check the temperature with a handheld probe can throw everything off. Every time you lift that lid, you lose heat, smoke and moisture – the very elements you need to keep consistent for a good cook. That’s exactly where the Meater comes into its own.

Perfect pastrami - made with a little help from the MEATER probe | Marc Reeves

If you’ve never used one before, let me tell you – it changes the way you cook meat. I’ve used mine to roast chicken, reverse-sear steaks, monitor pork shoulders and briskets in my smoker, and most impressively, to create Katz’s deli-style pastrami at home. That particular cook took 12 hours of smoking, after five full days of brining, and I couldn’t have pulled it off without the Meater constantly checking the temps.

As well as my charcoal smoker, I’ve also used the Meater in my Ninja Woodfire electric BBQ and Smoker, mostly when cooking whole chicken. The Woodifre runs a little hot, and you risk dried-out chicken if you don’t keep a close eye on the temperature, so I’ve found the Meater a Godsend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Meater SE includes all the smart features that made the original such a game-changer:

Dual sensors that track the meat’s internal temperature and the surrounding heat

A brilliant app that walks you through cooking times, resting periods and doneness levels

Bluetooth connection with a range of up to 165 feet, so you can walk away from the BBQ and still keep tabs on your meat

A clean, modern design that fits into any kitchen setup

You also get access to over 50 recipes in the Meater app, which is ideal if you’re still building confidence and want to follow trusted methods. It works across all cooking styles too – oven, BBQ, smoker, air fryer, and even sous vide.

To see all the specs or grab one yourself, the Meater SE is currently £79 at Amazon – and it’s Amazon’s Choice, with over 990 reviews and a solid 4.4-star average.

I honestly think this is the best value version Meater has released. If you’ve been curious about smart thermometers but didn’t want to splash out over £100, the SE makes the leap much easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top food and drink titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

At a glance:

The Meater SE is a Bluetooth smart meat thermometer that tracks both internal and ambient temperatures with high precision. It comes with a durable plastic charger and connects to the excellent Meater app, which includes guided recipes and real-time monitoring.

The only real change from the original is the more affordable charger base – but it still delivers the same incredible results. You’ll want to get in quickly – grilling season is nearly here, and these won’t stay in stock long.