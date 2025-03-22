Meanwood Tavern review: I tried the family-friendly Leeds pub where kids eat free on Sundays
Packed full of trendy independents, the Leeds suburb was given that accolade by the Telegraph last year.
It’s no wonder, then, that the team behind Whitelock’s Ale House snapped up a pub in the suburb in 2022 - their first expansion outside of the city centre. Formerly East of Arcadia, the venue reopened as the Meanwood Tavern after a six-figure refurbishment.
After visiting friends who have just moved to Meanwood, I decided to swing by on a Sunday afternoon. Walking into the venue, it wasn’t what I expected from a Whitelock’s-owned pub. The floor-to-ceiling windows that curve around the venue bring in heaps of natural light, and the bold decor is more contemporary than old-world charm.
There was a laidback atmosphere with an eclectic crowd - big family celebrations, mums with babies in arms, students nursing hangovers, and an elderly gentleman enjoying his newspaper. Plus, some very cute and well behaved four-legged friends.
The Meanwood Tavern is every bit a family pub. On Sundays, the pub offers craft activities for children and better yet, they get a free pizza at the event from noon-3pm.
Unfortunately, the floors were littered with discarded food, packaging and bits of paper ripped up from the craft activity. Kids make a mess - I get that - but the place needed a good wipe and sweep.
The menu is where we could really see the Whitelock’s brand come in. There’s a wide range of interesting craft beers, premium lagers and real ales, including guest lines from local suppliers.
We were served very quickly by friendly staff, who knew the drinks offering inside out when I asked for suggestions.
I opted for a bottle of Pulpt Melba, a proper cider with delicate notes of white peach and Scottish raspberry - super refreshing, and not too sweet. My guest went for a Guinness, which was served at a good temperature and very confidently passed the ‘tilt test’. Both drinks cost £5.90, around average for north Leeds.
Although we didn’t eat this time, we were eyeing up the delicious-looking Neapolitan pizzas by Pizza Loco, and plenty of families were making the most of the free kids pizzas.
While the Meanwood Tavern wasn’t what quite we expected, we could see why it’s such a popular choice for the community - a new cornerstone of the coolest suburb in Leeds.
Factfile
Address: 607 Meanwood Rd, Meanwood, Leeds, LS6 4HQ
Telephone: 0113 730 3160
Opening hours: Mon-Weds, 4pm-11pm; Thurs, 4pm-midnight; Fri, 3pm-midnight; Sat, noon-midnight; Sun, noon-10pm.
Website: meanwoodtavern.co.uk
Drinks: 8/10
Value: 7/10
Atmosphere: 7/10
Service: 8/10
