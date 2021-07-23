The Hungry Bear in Meanwood has announced it will close

The Hungry Bear, in Stonegate Road, offered modern British dishes using seasonal and local ingredients.

The restaurant did not reopen when restrictions on indoor dining were lifted on May 17, instead serving takeaways and Sunday lunches at the Terminus Tap and Bottle Shop.

In a Facebook post, The Hungry Bear thanked the community's support as it announced it would not reopen.

Takeaways and Sunday lunches at Terminus Tap and Bottle shop will continue for about a month, the restaurant said.

The statement added: "We have had an amazing run, and achieved so much, but it is time to call it a day. I just wanted to personally thank anyone involved in our journey.

"All the members of staff that turned into family, all the business competition that felt more like a safety net, all the customers that supported us from day one and everyone else that joined along the way.

"I have never felt more welcomed into such a fantastic community, so thank you all."