McDonald's, Stanningley: Plans for new drive-thru Leeds takeaway restaurant shared as public consultation launched

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 11th Dec 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST
Plans have been shared by takeaway giant McDonald’s for a new drive-thru restaurant in Leeds.

A consultation has been launched to get the public’s views on the US company’s plans for a new site on Town Street in the centre of Stanningley.

McDonald’s says that the creation of a new drive-thru restaurant would create approximately 80 new jobs, in a range of full and part-time positions.

It is a previously developed site, once home to the North Sea Chinese Restaurant and the Old Roundabout Public House. Most recently the site has been used for a metal recycling business.

The new McDonald's restaurant will be situated on Town Street in Stanningleyplaceholder image
The new McDonald's restaurant will be situated on Town Street in Stanningley | McDonald's

A spokesperson said: “The site is an ideal location for a new drive-thru restaurant. It is located in an existing town centre commercial area, and would complement the other businesses in Stanningley.

“Subject to planning approval, our proposals would provide a local restaurant in a convenient location for the people of Stanningley and the surrounding area.”

The company says that it has long had plans to expand into the area, saying that there is “well-established demand” for a McDonald’s in Stanningley.

The proposals include:

  • A new sustainably constructed McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant, incorporating indoor and outdoor seating for customers.
  • 37 new parking spaces (including 2 accessible spaces) and 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Point spaces.
  • Cycle parking spaces.
  • Landscaping and new tree planting.
  • Recycling and waste facilities across the site to encourage disposal of waste.
  • 24/7 operating hours.

McDonald’s is asking for the public’s views ahead of submitting a planning application to Leeds City Council.

