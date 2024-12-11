McDonald's, Stanningley: Plans for new drive-thru Leeds takeaway restaurant shared as public consultation launched
A consultation has been launched to get the public’s views on the US company’s plans for a new site on Town Street in the centre of Stanningley.
McDonald’s says that the creation of a new drive-thru restaurant would create approximately 80 new jobs, in a range of full and part-time positions.
It is a previously developed site, once home to the North Sea Chinese Restaurant and the Old Roundabout Public House. Most recently the site has been used for a metal recycling business.
A spokesperson said: “The site is an ideal location for a new drive-thru restaurant. It is located in an existing town centre commercial area, and would complement the other businesses in Stanningley.
“Subject to planning approval, our proposals would provide a local restaurant in a convenient location for the people of Stanningley and the surrounding area.”
The company says that it has long had plans to expand into the area, saying that there is “well-established demand” for a McDonald’s in Stanningley.
The proposals include:
- A new sustainably constructed McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant, incorporating indoor and outdoor seating for customers.
- 37 new parking spaces (including 2 accessible spaces) and 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Point spaces.
- Cycle parking spaces.
- Landscaping and new tree planting.
- Recycling and waste facilities across the site to encourage disposal of waste.
- 24/7 operating hours.
McDonald’s is asking for the public’s views ahead of submitting a planning application to Leeds City Council.
