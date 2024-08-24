McDonald’s offers customers £1.99 burger and fries all week long
Up for grabs are menu favourites including the iconic Big Mac®, Quarter Pounder® with Cheese, McSpicy®, McChicken® Sandwich, McCrispy®, Filet-O-Fish®, and McPlant®, all paired with Medium Fries for just £1.99 from Monday 26th August to Sunday 1st September.
This week-long deal means that McDonald’s fans can celebrate Bank Holiday Monday with a McCrispy® or treat themselves to a Filet-O-Fish® on Friday, as they savour the famous golden, crispy fries with a soft, fluffy interior, lightly seasoned with salt, alongside their favourite burger for over 70% off.
Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offers will get you 199 points when grabbing a Medium Fries and a selected burger.
There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.
All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store here,signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.
McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5am-11am, and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.
