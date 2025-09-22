The one thing you can do to boost your chances of success in the McDonald's Monopoly
- McDonald’s Monopoly is available to play until October 21
- The top prize of £100,000 can be won by three players
- Stickered items include the Philly Cheese Stack, Chicken Selects and more
The McDonald’s Monopoly is now in full swing, with chances to win exciting prizes as you peel and play.
The game returned on Wednesday September 10, where customers can peel stickers from menu items to reveal a game piece or prize.
But not all items on the menu have Monopoly stickers. One of the easiest ways to boost your chances of success is to tailor your order to include as many stickered items as possible.
Be warned, fan favourites such as chicken nuggets and Big Macs don’t come with a sticker, so you’re best avoiding them if you’re aiming to win.
Here’s your comprehensive guide to the 2025 game - including the menu items with stickers and the prizes on offer.
How do I play McDonald’s Monopoly?
Customers can play McDonald’s Monopoly by buying an eligible menu item, and peeling the sticker on the packages. The stickers will reveal a game piece or prize. Game pieces can be scanned via the McDonald’s app as a way to collect sets, reveal more game pieces as well as give another opportunity to win prizes.
It’s available to play until October 21.
Which menu items have Monopoly stickers?
The full list of menu items with Monopoly stickers is as follows:
- Medium and Large Cold Cups
- Medium / Large Fries
- 3 / 5 Chicken Selects®
- Philly Cheese Stack
- Chicken Big Mac®
- Large Salad Tray (Chicken Salad / Chicken and Bacon Salad)
- Mozzarella Dippers
- Mozzarella Dippers Sharebox®
- McPlant®
- McSpicy®
- McCrispy®
- Regular and Large McCafé Iced
- Regular size McFlurry®
- Chicken Wraps
- Veggie Wraps
- Breakfast Wrap
- Flat White
- Regular or Large McCafé Hot Drinks
What can you win?
Here is a list of prizes you could win:
Collect to Win Prizes:
- £100,000 Cash
- £5,000 Cash
- £2k Jet2holiday
- £200 Train Credit with TrainPal
- Merlin Annual Pass for Four
- LG OLED TV from Currys£100 Virgin Experience Day
- MONOPOLY: McDonald’s Edition
Instant Win Prize Pool:
Main Prizes:
- £2k Jet2holiday
- Merlin Annual Pass for Four
- £1,000 Cash
- JYSK £500 Homeware Spend
- MONOPOLY LIFESIZED Experience London for two + £250 Spend
- JustPark £250 Parking Credit
- 2 Night Best Western Stay
- £200 for Passing GO!
- JBL Headphones
- JBL Portable Speaker
- Morphy Richards Cordless Iron
- £50 Cash
- Prezzee® £50 eGift Card
- Moonpig Bouquet of Flowers
- Pair of Cinema Tickets
- Wrappz™ Selected Phone Case
- JustPark £5 Parking Credit
- McDonald’s x MONOPOLY Hoodie
- McDonald’s x MONOPOLY Keyring
Discount Voucher-Prizes:
- £70 off Jet2holidays
- 25% off Merlin Annual Pass
- Readly 100-Day Digital News & Magazine Subscription
- WithU Fitness App 3-Month Trial
- 30% off JBL Audio
- 20% off Virgin Experiences
- 60% off Photobox
- 20% off Best Western Hotels
- Photobox A5 Photo Calendar
- 20% off Morphy Richards
- £10 off Moonpig Flowers
- £5 off Wrappz™ Phone Case
- 10% off Train Tickets with TrainPal
Food Prizes:
- Single McMuffin®
- Hash Brown or Cheesy Bacon Flatbread
- Big Mac® or McChicken® Sandwich
- Quarter Pounder™ with Cheese or McPlant®
- Free 6 Chicken McNuggets® or Double Cheeseburger
- Free Small Fries or Veg Bag
- Free Apple Pie or Fruit Bag
- Free McFlurry® or Fruit Bag
- Medium Coca Cola® Zero Sugar or Medium Milkshake
- Regular McCafé® Hot Drink
- Save £5 when you spend £20 on McDonald’s food and drink
- £1.99 Iconic McDonald’s Menu Item
- 15% off McDonald’s food and drink
- Free McFlurry® with a Medium Extra Value Meal purchase
- Free Cheeseburger with a Medium Extra Value Meal purchase
Online Prize Pool:
Main Prizes:
- Merlin Short Breaks
- £500 Cash
- £200 for Passing GO!
- Readly 12-Month Digital News& Magazine Gift Card
- grüum Ultimate Self-Care Bundle
- £10 CeX Voucher
- MONOPOLY Deal Card Game
- JustPark £5 Parking Credit
- McDonald's Exclusive Merchandise
- McDonald’s Neon Light
- McDonald's x MONOPOLY T-Shirt
- McDonald's x MONOPOLY Pin Badges
Discount Voucher Prizes:
- £70 off Jet2holidays
- £50 off Merlin Short Breaks
- Readly 100-Day Digital News & Magazine Subscription
- WithU Fitness App 3-Month Trial
- 30% off JBL Audio
- 20% off Virgin Experiences
- 60% off Photobox
- grüum Self-Care Set
- Photobox A5 Photo Calendar
- Moonpig Card
- 10% off Train Tickets with TrainPal
Cash Prizes:
- £5 Cash
- £10 Cash
- £20 Cash
- £50 Cash
- £100 Cash
Food Prizes:
- Single McMuffin®
- Hash Brown or Cheesy Bacon Flatbread
- Big Mac® or McChicken® Sandwich
- Quarter Pounder™ with Cheese or McPlant®
- Free 6 Chicken McNuggets® or Double Cheeseburger
- Free Small Fries or Veg Bag
- Free Apple Pie or Fruit Bag
- Free McFlurry® or Fruit Bag
- Medium Coca Cola® Zero Sugar or Medium Milkshake
- Regular McCafé® Hot Drink
- Save £5 when you spend £20 on McDonald’s food and drink
- £1.99 Iconic McDonald’s Menu Item
- 15% off McDonald’s food and drink
- Free McFlurry® with a Medium Extra Value Meal purchase
- Free Cheeseburger with a Medium Extra Value Meal purchase
MyMcDonald’s Rewards Points Prizes:
- 1,000 MyMcDonald’s Rewards Points
- 500 MyMcDonald’s Rewards Points
Gold Card:
- McDonald’s Gold Card (a medium meal per week for a year, awarded as vouchers on the McDonald’s App)
McDonald’s Monopoly will end on Tuesday October 21, for more information please visit the McDonald’s UK website.