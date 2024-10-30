McDonald's adds brand new cheeseburger to its Saver Menu for £2.49

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:22 BST
We can’t wait to get our hands on this 🍔
  • McDonald’s set to launch spicy burger as part of the Saver Menu
  • The Chilli Double Cheeseburger will be launched on Wednesday November 6
  • The brand-new burger will be priced at £2.49

Legendary fast food chain McDonald’s is turning up the heat on its Saver Menu, as it is set to launch a brand-new spicy food item. 

The brand-new Chilli Double Cheeseburger will be launched across all McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday November 6. 

The new burger features 100% British and Irish beef patties, alongside two slices of cheese, onions and pickles as well as jalapenos and a spicy relish in a soft, toasted bun. 

Priced at only £2.49, the Chilli Double Cheeseburger will join the Saver Menu as it re-launches with the addition of small soft drinks, small milkshakes and other fan-favourite food items at affordable prices.

The full McDonald’s Saver Menu includes.

  • Hamburger for £1.19
  • Cheeseburger for £1.39
  • Double Cheeseburger for £2.29
  • Mayo Chicken for £1.39
  • Small Fries for £1.19
  • Mini Core McFlurry for £1.29
  • Chilli Double Cheeseburger for £2.49
  • Small Milkshake for £1.99
  • Small Drinks for £1.19
  • Americano for £1.39
  • White Coffee for £1.39

For more information, please head to the McDonald’s UK website. 

