Malton's popular monthly food market at 'Yorkshire food capital' is back from Saturday March 12

The Malton monthly food market returns to Yorkshire’s food capital on Saturday March 12

The event will be serving up specialist stalls, mouth-watering street food, live music and large helpings of fun for the whole family.

Back and bigger than ever, the first Malton Monthly Food Market of the year will return with more than 40 stalls, each one packed with fresh, local produce, including some new traders to the scene, as well as returning favorites such as Malton Brewery, YO Bakehouse, The Blessed Olive, and Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil.

Set in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside, the Malton Monthly Food Markets take place against the spectacular backdrop of Malton’s St Michael’s Church and will be trading between 9am and 3pm, showcasing the delicious local treats on offer.

On top of Yorkshire’s finest foodie traders and street food delights, returning to the market will be Malton’s very own ‘The White Star Band’ playing brass versions of traditional and contemporary music for visitors to enjoy on the day.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Director of Visit Malton, said: “We are thrilled to welcome visitors once again to our first Monthly Food Market of the year! Here in Malton, we have a passion for independent, local produce and we want to demonstrate and share our passion for fresh, top-quality food with everyone across Yorkshire and beyond.