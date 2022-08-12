Malton Food Lovers Festival returns to Yorkshire's 'food capital' - Malton - for August Bank Holiday weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malton will host its Summer Food Lovers Festival over the August Bank Holiday Weekend from Saturday August 27 to Monday August 29

This year marks the first year that the town has hosted not one, but two of its Food Lovers Festival events which means double the deliciousness and an opportunity for anyone who missed out in spring to come along or a chance for food lovers to grab themselves a second helping.

Yorkshire’s Food Capital will be serving up delights and delicacies with a full schedule of demonstrations, talks, book signings, tastings and entertainment.

Food and drink stalls will line the streets of the town’sMarket Place and local businesses will be joining in with the festivities.

Described by Bake Off legend Prue Leith as not only “the biggest food fest in the North” but “certainly the most fun anywhere”, the free-to-enter Malton Food Lovers Festival is popular with food fans from across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 40,000 people flocked to Yorkshire’s Food Capital over the June bank holiday weekend where they were met with 120 of the county’s finest artisan food and drinks producers to enjoy a weekend filled with tasty treats, delicious drinks and a host of top tips for the kitchen from some of the region’s best chefs.

Already confirmed for the Yorkshire Baker-sponsored main stage is Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks who will also be showcasing his own Banks Brothers premium wine brand at the festival.

Great British Bake Off alumni David Atherton will be taking to the stage to demo his skills and talk about the launch of his new book My First Baking Book and among other local chefs we will also see a demo from Crafthouse head chef Simon Jewitt.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, director of Visit Malton, said: “Given the success we had over the jubilee weekend, I think it’s safe to say that we’re on the edge of our seats for the August Food Lovers Festival.

"It’s another fantastic opportunity to showcase the fabulous culinary talents that Malton and Yorkshire are home to.

“This year is the first time we are running two Food Lovers Festivals and thanks to the popularity of the event with the public we’re thrilled to have the support to bring another three-day foodie extravaganza to Malton.

" We cannot wait to see lots of familiar faces over the weekend as well as many more experiencing Malton and the festival for the first time.”

The Food Lovers Festival is free to enter, and a park and ride is available at each entrance to Malton from the A64 with a charge of £7.50 per car including a free shuttle bus service direct to the event. Disabled parking is also available at the park and ride sites.