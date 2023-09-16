Luigi's Birstall: £75,000 plans to 'breathe new life' into popular Italian restaurant in Batley, West Yorkshire
The Bradford Road restaurant will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment that will “revitalise and breathe new life into the long-standing Italian dining destination”.
Having opened in 1982, the major refurbishment will introduce a new look and state-of-the-art oven that will “further enhance the authentic Italian food, regulars have grown to love”.
As part of the refurbishment, Luigi’s Birstall will close its doors until September 21. On its grand reopening scheduled for the September 22, guests are told to expect a special evening featuring live entertainment.
John D’Abundo, the proud son of Luigi, expressed his enthusiasm about the refurbishment, saying: “Being part of a legacy like Luigi’s has always been an honour. This major investment not only brings Luigi’s into the modern world, but rekindles the passion and dream my father started with.
"We can’t wait to welcome our customers back and have them be part of this exciting new chapter.”
Luigi’s Birstall is a member of the D’Abundo restaurant group and was founded by brothers Luigi and Pepe D’Abundo in 1982. Luigi’s dream, after serving as a chef in the Italian Army, aided by his brother Pepe, became a reality when they converted a Liversedge launderette into their first restaurant with just five tables.
Today, four restaurants later, the legacy of Luigi’s Birstall stands strong. To be a part of this historic transformation and for reservations, customers are encouraged to book in advance due to high demand.