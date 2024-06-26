Rambuttri, in Munro House, welcomed its first customers last Thursday, June 20.

It is the second venture in Leeds for owner and chef Komgree Santatkollakarn, better known as Guy, who also owns Phranakhon in York Place.

But this venue is designed to complement the other site, which opened in 2019, and offers more than just tapas dishes.

Guy has carefully-curated the menu with dishes that are “lesser-known” to the British public but are reminiscent of his own childhood, growing up in Thailand.

Here are 10 pictures inside Leeds’ newest Thai restaurant.

1 . Rambuttri Thai restaurant Rambuttri opened its doors in Munro House, Duke Street, last Thursday, June 20. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Rambuttri It is brought to the city by the team behind Thai tapas and bar Phranakhon, which opened in 2019. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Rambuttri Owner and chef Komgree Santatkollakarn (Guy) said Rambuttri has been in the making for years, but the keys for the property were secured in October last year. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Rambuttri The new restaurant offers a more traditional menu with recipes that are "lesser-known" to not only the British public but also the youth in Thailand. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

5 . Rambuttri Customers can expect everything from tapas-style small plates to a la carte menus, using the freshest ingredients. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

6 . Rambuttri Recipes are from Guy's own time growing up in Thailand, but are not really found in the country anymore, and he has continued to spend years developing dishes to perfect the taste. | Simon HulmePhoto: Simon Hulme Photo Sales