Otley Road in Headingley is renowned for its reputation as a weekend bar crawl hotspot but at the beginning of the famed ‘Otley Run’ is an establishment often busiest with a different sort of clientele on mornings and at lunchtime.

Brunch spot ‘Loaf’ offers ample outdoor seating with a kind view of leafy Far Headingley, where business owners Katy and David – local to the area – have set up shop.

Set back from the main road, Loaf purveys a welcoming, family atmosphere with the option to be seated inside a spacious indoor area where it is cooler, quieter and dimmer.

An outside shot of Loaf, located on Otley Road in Far Headingley

Upon visiting, table-waiting staff and those behind the counter were both attentive and friendly, catering to specific dietary requests.

The choice of an ‘Nduja Toastie’ from the menu helped showcase the very best of the Loaf kitchen, with lightly-spiced nduja sausage paste, chopped salami, mild mozzarella and broccoli pesto between toasted, fresh sourdough bread.

A generous portion and side of seasoned potato cubes certainly helped to mitigate the menu’s limited options as the café awaits a fix to their gas supply, when a fuller spread of options will return.

To wash down the filling lunchtime meal, was a light and refreshing locally brewed pale ale ‘Hold Fast’ from the Ridgeside Brewing Company.

The 'Nduja Toastie' including broccoli pesto, red pepper mayo, mozzarella and seasoned potato cubes

While alcoholic drink options were limited, the range of specialty coffees, teas and juices was more than accommodating – perfect for a visit during a Saturday morning stroll.

For canine visitors, Loaf also offers refreshment on the outdoor terrace section of the café.

The terrace is separate to the main walkway on Otley Road, with a raised stone wall and decorative fleur-de-lis fence topper, making it suitable for pets and small children.

A take-out coffee completed the afternoon’s dining and at £16 per person for a generous sandwich, side order, specialty beverage and said coffee, Loaf represents value for money.

A 440ml can of locally brewed 'Hold Fast' session IPA

Scores

Food: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 6/10

Inside Loaf Headingley facing onto the outdoor terrace area

Service: 8/10

Factfile

Address: 90-92 Otley Road, Far Headingley, Leeds, LS6 4BA

Telephone: 0113 230 2012