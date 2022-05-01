Live music announced for Harrogate Favourite Foodie Festival at the Stray in June

Artists and musicians will be taking to the stage as a celebration of local talent on The Stray, Harrogate, on June 25 and 26

The foodie festival boasts a diverse weekend of entertainment, including street performances, stilt walkers, and family entertainment.

Audiences can expect a packed lineup of live music, including solo artists, jazz musicians, rock bands and even a ukulele performance.

Artists include Will Forrester, a semi-professional saxophonist with over 20 years’ experience who will be bringing a creative mix of classical and dance music to the festival, and Danny Charles, an acoustic and electric guitarist with a soulful voice, with a repertoire that spans pop, indie, soul and classic rock. Also attending will be moving vocalist Natalie Rose, with a performance of popular Soul and Motown music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a privilege to have so many talented musicians right on our doorstep, and we’re proud to bring this celebration of music to central Harrogate for a second year. There’s something for the whole family, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to The Stray.” – Hannah Dewhirst, Festival Coordinator.

Thousands of food lovers are expected to attend at The Stray on Saturday June 25 and SUnday June 26 with a wide variety of Internationally Inspired Street Food traders, an expanded Artisan Market featuring over 80 independent producers and businesses, Live Cookery Demonstrations, Entertainers & Street Performers, Children’s Activities, and a Traditional Funfair.

The festival will once again run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for charity Mind in Harrogate, having raised over £45,000 for local mental health charities so far.

Tickets are available now from the website: https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/ The programme:

Saturday June 25

10am: Doors Open

11am: Will On Sax

12.15pm: Natalie Rose

1.30pm: Martyn Roper

3pm: Danny Charles Band

4.15pm: Thorton Le Dale Ukuleles

5.30pm: Emzae

6.30pm: Ibiza Sax

Sunday June 26

10am: Doors open

11am: Will On Sax

12.15pm: Ellie Ferguson

1.30pm: Ritch & Marti

3pm: Broken Flowers Band

4.15pm: Alex Eva