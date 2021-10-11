The 2021 cultural showcase will be held on Thursday and Friday, as a breathtaking programme of illuminated artwork takes over landmarks across the city centre.

To celebrate the event, The Ivy is launching special edition cocktails and a programme of entertainment which will run on both nights.

There will be stilt walkers, LED performers and live music for customers at the Victoria Quarter bar and restaurant to enjoy.

The Ivy's Bright Spark cocktail

The bespoke cocktails cost £9.95 and include the Northern Blues, an Aurora Borealis of blue light with Koko Kanu Coconut Rum, Blue Curacao, lemongrass, lime, pineapple and coconut milk.

The NQ Lights cocktail is stirred with Midori, Banana liqueur, coconut and lime, while the Bright Spark is a heady mix of Havana Club rum, Aperol, Passoa, passionfruit and grenadine - finished with flaming Wray and Nephew overproof rum.

This year's Light Night event will be themed around nature and the environment, with artists from around the world creating pieces reflecting everything from the spectacular diversity of the animal kingdom to the beauty of trees and plants.

Visitors will also be encouraged to think about how we can all play a part in fighting climate change and helping the planet’s precious and fragile ecosystems.