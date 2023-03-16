The Leeds pubs will host the festival from Wednesday 22 March to Sunday 2 April. The overseas brewers included in the celebrations hail from a range of countries, including Switzerland, the USA and Belgium, and will be serving up a varied collection of regular, vegan and gluten-free beers.

Adam Johnson, manager of Wetherspoons pub Beckett’s Bank in Leeds, said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices. It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas."

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include orange peel, chocolate and coriander in their ingredients. The beers will be priced from £2.35 to £2.89 a pint.

Fourteen Wetherspoon pubs in and around Leeds are taking part in the festival

The festival line-up includes Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export (Belgium), Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA (USA), Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady and Sudwerk Reeds Ale (Switzerland).

The participating Leeds pubs are; Becketts Bank in Park Row, Wetherspoons in Leeds City Station, The Cuthbert Brodrick in Portland Crescent , The Hedley Verity in Woodhouse Lane, Stick or Twist in Merrion Way, The Scribbling Mill in White Rose Shopping Centre, Dewsbury Road, The Crossed Shuttle in Manor House Street, Pudsey, The Three Hulats in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, The Picture House in Queen Street, Morley, The Golden Beam in Headingly Lane, Headingly, The Clothier's Arms in High Street, Yeadon, The Briggate in Main Street, Garforth, Charles Henry Roe in Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates and The Old Unicorn in Town Street, Bramley.

