Canal Club is a day-to-night venue in Granary Wharf with kitsch furnishings and 'living walls' dripping with palm leaves and pink flowers.

The £1million bar and cafe, inspired by sunny destinations such as Ibiza and Havana, opened at the end of last year – and its menu caters for coffee and breakfast through to bottomless drinks.

New dishes include gryos, Greek skewers, Thai chicken noodles, peach feta salad and pulled pork tacos.

Canal Club, in Granary Wharf, has launched a new summer menu

There’s a new summer spritz menu, as well as pina colada and ‘Jamaican me hazy’ cocktails.

Canal Club’s bottomless brunch has also been extended to start at 12pm every Saturday.

Brunching diners can choose from jackfruit quesadilla, mini fish and chips, gnocci, chicken and halloumi sliders and a trio of sliders – paired with a selection of bottomless drinks.