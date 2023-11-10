Award-winning Ossett Brewery has announced it is introducing Asian street food aficionados, BaoBros23, to its Leeds venue.

Following on from the success at Ossett Brewery’s other venues in West Yorkshire, BaoBros23 will bring its unique take on Asian street food to Archie’s Bar & Kitchen in the picturesque Granary Wharf.

BaoBro23’s bao buns will take centre stage; with fillings ranging from crispy belly pork to Asian style lobster and crayfish in both fluffy steamed buns and their infamous ‘bao dogs’. Also on the menu will be a selection of crispy chicken wings, pork ribs, and not forgetting the famous loaded fries.

Founder of BaoBros23, Dan Woodhead said: “We’re thrilled to team up with Ossett Brewery once again and can’t wait to showcase our culinary creations paired with great beers to the people of Granary Wharf.

“Having the freedom to be creative in the kitchen and coming up with food concepts that spark happiness for a former place or time while also being able to cater to a variety of different dietary requirements and have our menu be as accessible as possible is what our love for food is all about.”

Jamie Lawson, Ossett Brewery co-owner said “As a pub company we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience that combines great beer with the finest foods and believe our partnership with BaoBros23 will not only tantalize the taste buds of our patrons but also breathe new life into this iconic area of Leeds.”

Archie’s Bar & Kitchen will continue offering its popular stone-baked pizzas alongside BaoBros23’s Asian cuisine.