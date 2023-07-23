Partners Cole Waterhouse and Tonia Investments acquired the 3.8-acre site in May 2022 with full detailed planning permission to develop Leeds Urban Village – a scheme to the east of the city centre which will consist of 1,012 apartments across five towers with commercial space on the ground floor.

Following the purchase, reviews were made to the scheme design and its wind mitigation features. A material amendment application was submitted in December 2023 that has now been approved.

The developers say that the changes include “wholesale changes to the building’s elevational and public realm design” and “substantially improved” wind mitigation features.

Work on the scheme - which will include 1,012 apartments, is set to start in 2024. Photo: DLG Architects

Artist’s impression images have since been released of what the development may look like upon completion.

The scheme will deliver 1,012 residential apartments across five towers ranging from 13-23 storeys and will include 478 Build to Rent (BTR) apartments, which will be designed to appeal to the rental market.

The ground floor spaces will accommodate retail, food and beverage outlets as well as a range of amenities such as a shared pantry, cinema and gym.

The public realm will include a climbing wall and spaces for active play, while a central hub will offer opportunities for events, markets and gatherings.

The £185 million residential-led, mixed used scheme will be to the east of Leeds city centre. Photo: DLG Architects

A cycle hub within the public realm is also proposed with lift access to basement parking and a range of cycle welfare facilities.

Speaking about the scheme, George Smith, planning manager at Cole Waterhouse, commented: “These design enhancements will ensure that Leeds Urban Village is a desirable new urban neighbourhood and a cultural destination in itself, designed to meet and exceed people’s expectations now and in the future.

“Located in the heart of Leeds city centre with both the West Yorkshire Playhouse and Great Northern Ballet nearby, we have looked at how we best build on the surrounding cultural offer to deliver a vibrant and meaningful placemaking strategy to strengthen further our engagement with the cultural and creative community in Leeds as our vision for the site develops.”

