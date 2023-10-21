Leeds residents will be able to try the unique taste of nitro brew coffee as the first dedicated spot arrives in the city centre.

Nitro coffee brand hubb has set up a collaboration with SALT Beer Factory and will be selling a range of caffeine-based drinks and sandwiches from the SALT Leeds tap room on East Parade.

Customers will be able to enjoy the smooth, creamy taste of nitro coffee – which sees cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen gas to give the drink a smooth texture and natural sweetness – as well as a collection of freshly baked goods, ranging from flaky golden croissants to chocolate-filled pastries.

SALT x hubb will also debut a thick cut sandwich menu featuring a trio of generously filled options.

The collaboration will also see the venue undergo a refurbishment to extend the bar and create a dedicated space for hubb’s own serving section to keep it separate from the beers, cocktails and wines provided by SALT.

The founder of hubb and former SALT Managing Director, Dr Nadir Zairi, said: “I am super excited to be teaming back up with my SALT family and bringing the hubb nitro coffee concept to Leeds. By joining our craft coffee concept with SALT’s craft beer and cocktails offering we are showcasing the evolution of the modern venue, catering to everyone from 7am to midnight.

"Hubb came about from a love of coffee and all the interactions that centre around coffee experiences. We can promise that love translates to our full menu.”