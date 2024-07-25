5 . Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens, in Trinity Leeds, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 1,352 Google reviews. A customer at Slim Chickens said: “Tried for the first time and was really impressed! Loved the huge variety of sauces. Would highly recommend Garlic Cheese, Honey Mustard or Blue Cheese. The crispy chicken wings were really good!” | Slim ChickensPhoto: Slim Chickens