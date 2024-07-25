Leeds shopping centres: Ultimate guide to a meal in the city including Angelica and Blue Pavilion

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 24th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

People travel from far and wide to shop in Leeds - but these huge shopping centres are also home to some fantastic restaurants.

And we have rounded up 23 of the best-rated restaurants - according to Google reviews - inside shopping centres in Leeds city centre.

From Victoria Quarter to Trinity Leeds, there is a wide variety of restaurants offering all cuisines from Thai to Korean.

Here are 23 of the top-rated restaurants in shopping centres.

Angelica & Crafthouse, in Trinity Leeds, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 581 Google reviews. A customer at Angelica & Crafthouse said: “Delicious food, relaxed nice atmosphere, friendly staff, good menu, good location.”

1. Angelica & Crafthouse

The Botanist, in Trinity Leeds, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 1,695 Google reviews. A customer at the Botanist said: “Would recommend everyone to visit. A beautiful place for quality dining. Stylish design and lovely atmosphere.”

2. The Botanist Bar & Restaurant

Franco Manca, in Trinity Leeds, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 827 Google reviews. A customer at Franco Manca said: “Lovely place! Consistently wonderful pizza and friendly staff. I highly recommend the wild garlic pesto.”

3. Franco Manca

Rosa’s Thai, in Trinity Leeds, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 577 Google reviews. A customer at Rosa’s Thai said: “Lovely for dining & kids friendly restaurant. Recommended for Thai food lovers around Leeds.”

4. Rosa’s Thai

Slim Chickens, in Trinity Leeds, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 1,352 Google reviews. A customer at Slim Chickens said: “Tried for the first time and was really impressed! Loved the huge variety of sauces. Would highly recommend Garlic Cheese, Honey Mustard or Blue Cheese. The crispy chicken wings were really good!”

5. Slim Chickens

Oba Korean & Japanese Kitchen & Bar, in the Merrion Centre, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 315 Google reviews. A customer at Oba said: “Was here on Monday and the food was nicely seasoned, good portion size and the server had great customer service as well. Good price for everything too!”

6. Oba Korean & Japanese Kitchen & Bar

