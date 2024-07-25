From Victoria Quarter to Trinity Leeds, there is a wide variety of restaurants offering all cuisines from Thai to Korean.
Here are 23 of the top-rated restaurants in shopping centres.
1. Angelica & Crafthouse
Angelica & Crafthouse, in Trinity Leeds, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 581 Google reviews. A customer at Angelica & Crafthouse said: “Delicious food, relaxed nice atmosphere, friendly staff, good menu, good location.” | Steve RidingPhoto: Steve Riding
2. The Botanist Bar & Restaurant
The Botanist, in Trinity Leeds, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 1,695 Google reviews. A customer at the Botanist said: “Would recommend everyone to visit. A beautiful place for quality dining. Stylish design and lovely atmosphere.” | The BotanistPhoto: The Botanist
3. Franco Manca
Franco Manca, in Trinity Leeds, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 827 Google reviews. A customer at Franco Manca said: “Lovely place! Consistently wonderful pizza and friendly staff. I highly recommend the wild garlic pesto.” | Gary LongbottomPhoto: Gary Longbottom
4. Rosa’s Thai
Rosa’s Thai, in Trinity Leeds, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 577 Google reviews. A customer at Rosa’s Thai said: “Lovely for dining & kids friendly restaurant. Recommended for Thai food lovers around Leeds.” | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Slim Chickens
Slim Chickens, in Trinity Leeds, has a rating of 4.9 stars from 1,352 Google reviews. A customer at Slim Chickens said: “Tried for the first time and was really impressed! Loved the huge variety of sauces. Would highly recommend Garlic Cheese, Honey Mustard or Blue Cheese. The crispy chicken wings were really good!” | Slim ChickensPhoto: Slim Chickens
6. Oba Korean & Japanese Kitchen & Bar
Oba Korean & Japanese Kitchen & Bar, in the Merrion Centre, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 315 Google reviews. A customer at Oba said: “Was here on Monday and the food was nicely seasoned, good portion size and the server had great customer service as well. Good price for everything too!” | GooglePhoto: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.