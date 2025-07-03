3 . The Oxford Place, Leeds - 3

The Oxford Place on Oxford Place in Leeds has a 4.8* rating from 612 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing dining experience, really nice atmosphere and very friendly staff. Prices are reasonable and actually much less than anticipated! The food, I had the confit duck and let me just say… it was delicious with attention to detail in every flavour profile and the presentation of the dish was absolutely faultless. My girlfriend had vegan lasagne and absolutely loved it. We will definitely be back!” | Tripadvisor